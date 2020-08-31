Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $156,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

