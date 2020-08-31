Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 539,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,283,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.18 on Monday. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

