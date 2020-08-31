Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

