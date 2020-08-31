Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 65,409 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.42. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.