Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of CDK Global worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

CDK stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

