Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $33.45 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

