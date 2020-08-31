Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 234,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,696,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $40,005,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

BKR stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

