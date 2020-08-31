Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,862 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 875,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,490,000 after buying an additional 291,410 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $683,000.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of VOYA opened at $52.34 on Monday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

