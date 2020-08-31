Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $41.23 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

