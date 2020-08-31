Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,034 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $33.21 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

