Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

