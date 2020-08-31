Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 372.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,296 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

