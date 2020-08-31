Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.30

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.30 and last traded at $163.15, with a volume of 178800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.