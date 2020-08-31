Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.