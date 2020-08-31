Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after purchasing an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of VLO opened at $54.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

