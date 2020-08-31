SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.22

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1963800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

