Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.97

Aug 31st, 2020

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.97 and last traded at $167.97, with a volume of 121200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

