iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.51

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 83500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $314,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 290.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.