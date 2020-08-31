iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.51

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 83500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $314,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 290.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd
Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd
Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,036 Shares of Genuine Parts
Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,036 Shares of Genuine Parts
Leidos Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Leidos Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Crh Plc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Crh Plc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Celanese Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Celanese Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report