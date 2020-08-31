ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.18

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.18 and last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 216100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROM. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $19,102,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,555,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.