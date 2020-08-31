Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 38300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,835,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,671,000 after acquiring an additional 259,924 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.