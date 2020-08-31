Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 38300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
