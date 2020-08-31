Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $328.11

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $328.11 and last traded at $327.15, with a volume of 748200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

