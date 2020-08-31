Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.71

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 2645400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 221,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $6,213,238.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,467,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. Insiders sold a total of 12,493,335 shares of company stock worth $273,476,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,233,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 418,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

