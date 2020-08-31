Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.19

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 1360100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.