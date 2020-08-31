iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.03

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $308.03 and last traded at $307.91, with a volume of 570400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,266 Shares of Kaman Co.
ServiceNow Inc Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Synchrony Financial Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Purchases 581 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated
