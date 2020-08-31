iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.03

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $308.03 and last traded at $307.91, with a volume of 570400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.60.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.