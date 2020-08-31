iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.37

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.37 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 656500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

