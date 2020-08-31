Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.81

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 6868200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 514.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

