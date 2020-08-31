SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.41

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.41 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 564000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

