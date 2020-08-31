Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.03

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $63.97, with a volume of 2422800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

