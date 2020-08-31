iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $318.64

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $318.64 and last traded at $317.92, with a volume of 100800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

