EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $328.58

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $328.58 and last traded at $326.28, with a volume of 315700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

