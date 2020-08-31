Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.51

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.37, with a volume of 3039700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

