National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.52

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 282000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 96.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.