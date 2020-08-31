National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.52

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 282000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 96.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
