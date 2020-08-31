Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.66

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.66 and last traded at $134.44, with a volume of 211300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,254,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.