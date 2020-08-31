Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.66

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.66 and last traded at $134.44, with a volume of 211300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,254,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd
Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd
Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,036 Shares of Genuine Parts
Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,036 Shares of Genuine Parts
Leidos Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Leidos Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Crh Plc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Crh Plc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Celanese Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Celanese Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report