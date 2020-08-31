1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 765200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $13,374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 333,087 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 256,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

