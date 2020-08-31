NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $525.92

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $525.92 and last traded at $525.91, with a volume of 13428900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.11 and its 200-day moving average is $337.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,723 shares of company stock worth $129,724,586. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.