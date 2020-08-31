Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.98

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 1388000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura White sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $69,155.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $305,015.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Pra Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pra Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pra Group by 1,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

