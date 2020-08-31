ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $336.72

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $336.72 and last traded at $336.71, with a volume of 626400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.64 and its 200-day moving average is $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 237.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

