Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.50

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.50 and last traded at $200.32, with a volume of 557600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

