Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.50

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.50 and last traded at $200.32, with a volume of 557600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd
Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,036 Shares of Genuine Parts
Leidos Holdings Inc Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Crh Plc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Celanese Co.


