Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.72

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 4842300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

