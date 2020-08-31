Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $344.82

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $344.82 and last traded at $344.82, with a volume of 1458800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.14.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

The firm has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.39 and its 200-day moving average is $287.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $28,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

