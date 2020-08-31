Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $247.13

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $247.13 and last traded at $246.35, with a volume of 346700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.07.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

