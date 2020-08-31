Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 54.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

