Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,359 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of FirstCash worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

