Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $126.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

