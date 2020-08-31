Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 48.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $4,009,000.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $116.99 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

