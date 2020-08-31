Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 443,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 263,810 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Masco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

