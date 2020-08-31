Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 11,034 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in VF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VF stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

