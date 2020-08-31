Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Snap by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

SNAP stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238,826 shares of company stock valued at $68,749,396 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

