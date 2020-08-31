9,970 Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 92.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Fortive by 36.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 21.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 604.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

