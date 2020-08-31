Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Foundation Building Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $702.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.